Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Celanese Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,780. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Citigroup cut Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

