CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.32

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 271865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter worth $2,444,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 95.8% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,733,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,548,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 102.7% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 934,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 473,339 shares in the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

