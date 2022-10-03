CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.32

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 271865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.
About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)
