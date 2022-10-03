Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stake Lifted by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Cathay General Bancorp makes up 2.8% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Willner & Heller LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,531. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $189.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

