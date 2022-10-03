Carry (CRE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $34.77 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00014290 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

