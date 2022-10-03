CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.10.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.30.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.07%. CarMax’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

