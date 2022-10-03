Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Up 15.2% in September

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRBU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.45. 33,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caribou Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

