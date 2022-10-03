Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 319.0 days.

Cargotec Price Performance

Shares of CYJBF stock remained flat at $29.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $50.59.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

