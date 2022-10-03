Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Down 11.9% in September

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,143. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $311.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.95). The company had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.62 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,612 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $100,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John V. Balen acquired 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,126.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $100,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,458 shares of company stock worth $263,736. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi grew its position in Cardlytics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 280.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

