Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $92.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.