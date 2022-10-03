Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $444.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.64 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.90 and its 200-day moving average is $541.91.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

