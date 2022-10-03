Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,970 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

3M stock opened at $111.53 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

