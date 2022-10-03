Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $94.88 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65.

