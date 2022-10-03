Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $219.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

