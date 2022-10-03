Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 124,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $103.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.53.

