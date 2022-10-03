Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,904 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.32 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

