Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 17,589 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

