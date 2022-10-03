Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Citigroup

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 55,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 116,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2,700.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 123,291 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 876.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 51,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.