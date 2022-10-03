Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$59.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$59.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.78.

TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 433,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$39.93 and a 12 month high of C$62.23.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

