Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Lowered to C$59.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$59.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

CDPYF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

