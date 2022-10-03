Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.16. 23,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,594,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Canaan Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $590.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a net margin of 41.75% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $246.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,379,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 106,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canaan by 49.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 954,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $6,436,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canaan by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canaan by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 233,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Articles

