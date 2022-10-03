Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CALX. Westpark Capital started coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Calix Stock Performance

Calix stock opened at $61.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 over the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after buying an additional 363,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

