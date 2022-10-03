Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caleres Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

NYSE CAL traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $24.22. 674,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,692. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $883.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.