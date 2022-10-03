CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.90

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.90 and last traded at C$21.29, with a volume of 137992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.07.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

