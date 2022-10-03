CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.90

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.90 and last traded at C$21.29, with a volume of 137992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.19.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.07.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
