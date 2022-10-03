Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $848.07

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $848.07 and last traded at $851.99, with a volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $853.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,195.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 105.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

