C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Update

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

C5 Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CXAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. C5 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Get C5 Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of C5 Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXAC. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C5 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C5 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.