C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $67.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $121.23.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.