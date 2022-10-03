Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BY. Stephens raised their price target on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BY opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $759.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.22. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,221.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,607,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

