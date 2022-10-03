Busy DAO Trading Up 9.4% This Week (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Busy DAO has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $131,169.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Busy DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Busy DAO has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010743 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Busy DAO

Busy DAO was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins. Busy DAO’s official website is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Busy DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

