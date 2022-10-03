Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Up 13.0% in September

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

BMBL stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.12. 59,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

