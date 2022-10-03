Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.60

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 2659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $908.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 587,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,166,000 after purchasing an additional 344,620 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,043,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.