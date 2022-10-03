Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Price Target at $87.75

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on WH. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

