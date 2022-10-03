Brokerages Set Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Target Price at $52.75

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Randstad from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. Randstad has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Randstad Increases Dividend

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.2782 dividend. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9.86%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

