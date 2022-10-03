Brokerages Set Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price at $79.60

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $618,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,356 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,046.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 86,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $9,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $62.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.68. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $104.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

