Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Target Price at $2,620.29

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,620.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

PSMMY stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. Persimmon has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $80.35.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.