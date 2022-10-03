Brokerages Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) PT at $32.11

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

