Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT at $11.22

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 76,112 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Price Performance

Diversey stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.76. Diversey has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Diversey’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

