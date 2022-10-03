Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $17.50

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

