British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

