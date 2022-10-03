BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.91. 323,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,320. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

