Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in September

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,656. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

