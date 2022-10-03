Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCZ opened at $48.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

