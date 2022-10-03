Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Has $936,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 174.6% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 47,841 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 95,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

