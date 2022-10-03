Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 7,634 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 213.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $181.70 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

