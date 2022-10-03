Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Bridgford Foods stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467. The company has a market cap of $133.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgford Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

