Brickability Group’s (BRCK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Brickability Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BRCK traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,406. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.71 million and a PE ratio of 1,875.00. Brickability Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.
Insider Transactions at Brickability Group
In other news, insider Susan McErlain bought 24,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.68 ($24,150.17).
Brickability Group Company Profile
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
Read More
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.