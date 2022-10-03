BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:LND opened at $5.60 on Monday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $347.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

