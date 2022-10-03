Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 663.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.11. 6,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,393. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.08 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.