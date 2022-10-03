Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 19,756 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 2.63% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,494,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,426,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 194,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 143,732 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RLY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

