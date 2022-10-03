Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,836. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $82.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11.

