Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after buying an additional 838,321 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after buying an additional 18,781,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,144,000 after buying an additional 1,255,721 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,188,000 after buying an additional 240,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after buying an additional 491,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IEMG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.48. 207,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,336,789. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.